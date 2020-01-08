Cardi B is blasting President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE for last week’s airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, telling her Twitter followers that she is applying for Nigerian citizenship amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S.

The rapper, a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders's (I-Vt.) presidential bid, tweeted that Trump is "putting Americans live[s] in danger" calling the strike the "dumbest move Trump did" so far.

“I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship,” she said.

Naaaaa these memes are fuckin but shit ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 3, 2020

She also shared photos of herself, her daughter Kulture and her husband, rapper Offset, in traditional African clothing.

Convince him to move with me pic.twitter.com/faeAVMHQBe — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2020

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi B, saying, “Our doors are open, sister.”

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

The Pentagon confirmed last week that Trump ordered the strike near Baghdad International Airport that killed Soleimani alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia the Popular Mobilization Forces.

On Tuesday, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes that damaged two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops and coalition forces. There were no fatalities.

Cardi B has frequently shared her opinion on politics with her millions of followers on social media. During the government shutdown that stretched into January of 2019, she said in a post on Instagram, “Now I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job but this shit is really f-cking serious, bro. This shit is crazy,”

“Our country is in a hell hole right now all for a f-cking wall and we really need to take this serious[ly].”

The rapper has also been a vocal supporter of Sanders in his second White House bid, tweeting last year that the voters “let him down” in 2016.

“This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time,” she said. “Seeing this country become a better place [has] been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”