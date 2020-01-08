A speaker company is suing Google for intellectual property theft, levying additional allegations Google is using the stolen technology to “vacuum up” personal data from users, CBS News reports.

“Google has been blatantly and knowingly copying our patented technology in creating its audio products,” Sonos CEO Patrick Spence’s statement claims, per the report. “Despite our repeated and extensive efforts over the last few years, Google has not shown any willingness to work with us on a mutually beneficial solution.”

Sonos has tried to work a settlement with Google, but has been rebuffed, according to the report.

“Over the years, we have had numerous ongoing conversations with Sonos about both companies’ IP rights, and we are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith,” a Google spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBS News. “We dispute these claims and will defend them vigorously.”

Sonos’ lawsuit does not specify which data Google is using the speaker technology to mine from users, and it declined to comment on that to CBS News.