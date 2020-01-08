As reported earlier — The US was informed of the imminent attack before missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

The US saw missile movement in Iran before the attack.

And Iraqi forces were warned before the missile strikes on US bases.

#BREAKING: CNN quoted US sources: Iraq warned the United States in advance ahead of the Iranian attack. — Fatih (@fatihcagrii) January 8, 2020

The Swiss embassy in Tehran was informed as well. So we can assume that the US forces knew of the attacks in advance and could keep the damage as low as possible. — Doofy the Duck⌛ (@doofy_duck) January 8, 2020

CNN reported that Iran gave the US advance warning about the strikes.

If you’re just waking up, here’s what’s happening: ■ Iran launched a ballistic missile attack at two Iraqi bases which house US troops in the early hours of Wednesday morning local time. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/8joSEITX47 pic.twitter.com/wqGe35Uk29 — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2020

According to numerous reports from Iraq the Iranian regime warned Iraqi officials of the missile strike on US bases.

And the US was then reportedly notified before the missile attacks.

#Iran informed #Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi of its intention to bomb #US military bases in #Anbar and #Kurdistan before the attack. Abdel Mahdi warned the Americans who took their precautions before the attack. I’ll write more details about this attack in my article. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) January 8, 2020

The bombings left no Iraqi or US casualties.

#Iran told #Iraq PM Adel Abdil Mahdi it will bomb only the part of the bases under #US control, which it did. The bombing left no Iraqi casualties. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) January 8, 2020

Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Mahdi, who resigned; said that we have received a message that the US will withdraw from Iraq. However, four hours later, it was announced that the message was delivered incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/IsExH6THht — Kerkuk Net News Agency (@kerkuknetEN) January 7, 2020

Iraq was warned.

Video from Iranian News.

Footage released by #Iran‘s state TV of the recent missile attack. Reports indicate Iranian officials informed the Iraqi government before the attack & the Iraqis informed U.S. officials. Conclusion:

This attack was for Tehran to save face.pic.twitter.com/POW70Np7vB — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 8, 2020

