As reported earlier — The US was informed of the imminent attack before missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

The US saw missile movement in Iran before the attack.

And Iraqi forces were warned before the missile strikes on US bases.

CNN reported that Iran gave the US advance warning about the strikes.

More…
According to numerous reports from Iraq the Iranian regime warned Iraqi officials of the missile strike on US bases.
And the US was then reportedly notified before the missile attacks.

The bombings left no Iraqi or US casualties.

Iraq was warned.
Video from Iranian News.

