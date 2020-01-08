Even though everyone ought to be celebrating the fact that President Donald Trump announced that no American soldiers were killed during Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack on a U.S. air base in Iraq, Trump’s critics on social media are now trashing him for mispronouncing one word while supposedly slurring his speech that made the official announcement.

Under the hashtag #Slurring as words like “Sudafed” and “Adderall” began to trend, critics of the president on Twitter immediately accused him of being high on drugs during his Wednesday morning press conference — with many citing his use of the word “Tolerited” instead of “Tolerated” as proof that Trump is simply off his rocker. None of these critics seem to appreciate the fact that the president probably had little to no sleep the night before, as he paid close attention to the serious situation with Iran — which thankfully resulted in no U.S. casualties. Here is just one sampling of the pettiness on display:

“Trump is on drugs, whether we want to face it or not, he is an Adderall addict and has been addicted to speed for decades,” tweeted comedian Noel Casler. “Benzo’s figure in as well as the UK Sudafed he takes to control those sniffles and for the buzz. This was NO secret in TV Production.”

“Somebody explain to me the difference between what we just saw and a drug addict bluffing his way through a presentation at work,” said one Twitter user.

“I am sorry, I understand you’re a big Trump fan, but he is ill. He was #slurring, out of breath and could hardly read the teleprompter. He is not well. Not at all,” tweeted another user.

“Trump is not ok. He’s breathing heavy, sniffing, slurring his words & talking like he’s a [f***ing] robot. Plus he looks like sh**!” tweeted another.

Other Twitter users came to Trump’s defense, with many noting that none of the side effects of Adderall — a stimulant — include the slurring of one’s speech.

“Trump derangement syndrome takes many forms. He disappoints you by not starting WW3 and now you become petty and accuse him of #slurring during his speech? We must have watched different speeches. I’m listening to it again. There is no slurring. Get a grip kids,” tweeted The Progressive Conservative.

“President Donald Trump delivers a message of peace. Gives Iran a way out. And the dimwits on Twitter are trending #Adderall and #Slurring. But they have no such hashtags for Nancy Pelosi who slurs everytime she talks,” tweeted Carmine Sabia

“Attention Twitter experts, #slurring is not a side-effect of #Adderall. Stop assigning blame to medications or speculating on drug abuse. Consider instead the possibility of Broca’s Aphasia, the onset of dementia, or going to medical school if you want to practice medicine,” tweeted another user.

“People obviously have no clue what they are talking about. #slurring your speech and using #adderall do not go together, or most any stimulant for that matter. #adderall is a mix of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, which are CNS stimulants. Motor skills & focus are sharpened,” tweeted another.

During his press conference on Tuesday, President Trump promised that Iran would never have nuclear weapons so long as he remains commander-in-chief.

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “I am pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”