On Tuesday night, PBS broadcast the 2019 Mark Twain Prize ceremony honoring comedian Dave Chappelle. During the program, Chappelle explained how “standup comedy is an incredibly American genre.” He then explained how the First Amendment helped breed comedy, and how the Second Amendment guarantees it.

In a shot across the bow at politically correct cancel culture, Chappelle used his acceptance speech to highlight how every American viewpoint is represented in a comedy club somewhere — even the most repugnant. And he explained how that’s OK.

[embedded content]

Dave Chappelle Acceptance Speech | 2019 Mark Twain Prize



www.youtube.com



Chappelle said, “We [standup comics] watch you guys fight. But when we’re together we talk it out. I know comics that are very racist and I watch ’em on stage and everyone’s laughing. And I’m like mmm that motherf***er means that s**t.”

Chappelle continued, “Don’t get mad at ’em. Don’t hate ’em. We go upstairs and have a beer. And sometimes I even appreciate the artistry that they paint their racist opinions with. Man, it’s not that serious. The First Amendment is first for a reason. The Second Amendment is just in case the first one doesn’t work out.”

It’s not the first time in recent months that Chappelle has staked out what many would consider a conservative, pro-freedom opinion. On his latest Netflix special, “Sticks & Stones,” Chappelle stunned America with a stinging pro-life message.

You can check out more of the author’s media commentary by subscribing, for free, to Blaze Media’s WTF MSM!? newsletter that puts a dose of sunlight on the mainstream media and exposes how the media twist facts, selectively report, and outright lie to advance their left-wing agenda. You can sign up for the WTF MSM!? newsletter here.