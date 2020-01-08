https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/democrat-bernie-sanders-trump-only-designated-soleimani-at-terrorist-so-he-could-assassinate-him-video/

And this clown wants to be president?

Senator Bernie Sanders suggested in his interview with PBS that the Trump administration only labeled Soleimani a terrorist to assassinate him.

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of 600 Americans.

