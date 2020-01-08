And this clown wants to be president?

Senator Bernie Sanders suggested in his interview with PBS that the Trump administration only labeled Soleimani a terrorist to assassinate him.

Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of 600 Americans.

Bernie Sanders suggested the U.S. only labeled Soleimani a terrorist to “assassinate” him, setting a bad “precedent.” Does Sanders care about the hundreds of Americans who died because of Soleimani? pic.twitter.com/SZYhWifSgW — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 8, 2020

