Since the recent escalation of tensions and violence between the U.S. and Iran, Democratic politicians have grappled with how to make the entire situation about how bad President Donald Trump is, which has led to some comments that almost make it unclear whose side they’re on in the conflict.

Some Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have struggled to even admit that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a terrorist. Others have taken to calling the drone strike that killed Soleimani an assassination and saying it was illegal, despite the fact that he was a military leader who had planned and executed attacks that led to American deaths.

Now, Massachusetts’ other senator has expressed fears that President Trump’s response to Iran’s hostility could be similar to what terrorists did to the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

“When al Qaeda attacked us on September 11, 2001, which targets did they select?” Sen. Ed Markey said during a speech Tuesday on the Senate floor. “They selected the World Trade Center, the symbol of capitalism in the United States. They selected the Pentagon, the symbol of our defense.

“We have a choice to make right now out here on the floor of the United States Senate,” Markey said. “And that is to make a statement before we do that to the Iranians, because we ourselves experienced it, and we know what our reaction was. They will rise up in a way that will make it impossible to reconcile. We will be in eternal war in the Middle East.”

Markey’s Senate speech did not age well, as late Tuesday Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at an air base in Iraq where U.S. troops were stationed in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

While many feared that the missile attack would spur a disproportionate response from the president, that’s not what happened. There were no U.S. casualties, and there are no plans for a military response by the U.S. Certainly no acts of terror against Iran, as Markey was worried about.