United Kingdom – A “devastated” Muslim man is demanding an apology and compensation after he bit into a pork sausage McMuffin that McDonald’s accidentally served him.

Fida Hussein, 49, says he ordered an egg and cheese McMuffin without any meat, but a McDonald’s employee accidentally added pork sausage to the breakfast sandwich.

Hussein said he immediately knew something was wrong when he took a bite of the pork and said it left him “devastated.”

“I trusted them, he explains. “I was watching Judge Judy and bit into the McMuffin and knew instantly when I tasted it that it was meat.”

“The taste was horrible, I knew straightaway and spat it out. It’s just completely wrong. It’s a sensitive subject, it could happen to anyone, vegan or if a person is on a particular diet.”

McDonald’s has offered Hussein food vouchers, but he’s not happy with their offer and said it’s not enough.

Hussein called the mistake McDonald’s made “diabolical” and said the employees should never make mistakes.

The Daily Mail reported:

A Muslim man has hit out at McDonald’s after he was given a sausage McMuffin instead of his meat-free order. The former self-employed courier claims he returned immediately to the restaurant and spoke to both a female and male manager who advised him to complain online via details on the reverse of his receipt. ‘The woman tried to tell me ‘can we keep it quiet and deal with it in store’ but obviously I was not happy at all.’ The father-of-four added: ‘I am a practising Muslim with a nice, long beard and proud of it so they knew. ‘I’ve kept myself away from it [pork] all my life. McDonald’s is a big name, it’s a huge retailer. They shouldn’t make mistakes like this.’ He said he was given a replacement egg and cheese McMuffin and contacted the company’s head office which, he alleges, has since emailed him to say the matter is resolved as he accepted a replacement meal. McDonald’s refute this and said it is still working to resolve the complaint. Although the chain has offered Mr Hussain meal vouchers, he is not happy with the outcome. He said: ‘I would like an apology and financial compensation. I’m devastated. It’s put me off McDonald’s and I’m mortified. ‘It’s diabolical for a professional retailer that’s worldwide.’

Muslims have turned eating pork into a cash pig.

Here are a few examples of Muslims using lawfare and victimhood and going berserk over pork (via Jihad Watch):

Michigan: Muslim sues Little Caesars for $100 million over pepperoni pizza

Shock horror in UK: Muslim parents find pork in cheese and onion rolls bought at supermarket

UK: Lunch lady fired for inadvertently serving pork to Muslim student

“Unforgivable”: UK Muslim bites pork roll incorrectly labeled as cheese

Muslim is “devastated,” demands compensation after being mistakenly served a sausage McMuffin at McDonald’s: Why is this even a story? If it were a Jew, Hindu etc, would any one give a good goddamn? https://t.co/48sF2jP56S pic.twitter.com/aF2Xhg7Lse — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) January 8, 2020

The post “Devastated” Muslim Demands Apology, Compensation After Biting Into Pork Sausage McMuffin From McDonald’s appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.