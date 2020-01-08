Bushehr Nuclear Plant in Iran
A 4.5 to 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit near the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran on Wednesday just hours after the regime fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq.
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near #Iran‘s #Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The depth and epicenter indicate it was a natural event and unrelated to this evenings events. A similar earthquake struck in late December. USGS report enclosed. https://t.co/WcfNffwSOm
— Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) January 8, 2020
Two Earthquakes of More Than 4.5-Magnitude Occur Near Bushehr NPP in Iran – USGS https://t.co/JSocvpsUnC pic.twitter.com/PSWrixTIXo
— بريس لايف presslive (@presslives) January 8, 2020
This was miles from the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran.
An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck two towns in southern Iran near the Bushehr nuclear power plant but didn’t cause any casualties, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported https://t.co/Q0e6pyIr7b
— Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2020
This was a threat of Nuclear War. Iran launches ballistic missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the Middle East, followed by an earthquake near their Bushehr Nuclear facility that nearly matches the one in N. Korea when they did their nuclear test in 2017. pic.twitter.com/JlqF1nlc0v
— Jared Maxfield (@JaredJMaxfield) January 8, 2020
Iran’s south-west has been struck by two earthquakes in the province of Bushehr — not far from a nuclear power plant.https://t.co/M3t6xvHjv4
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) January 8, 2020
