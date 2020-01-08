https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/developing-4-9-earthquake-strikes-near-bushehr-nuclear-plant-in-iran-hours-after-missile-attacks-on-us-bases/

Bushehr Nuclear Plant in Iran

A 4.5 to 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit near the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran on Wednesday just hours after the regime fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq.

This was miles from the Bushehr nuclear plant in Iran.

