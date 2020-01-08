It started during the Vietnam War, of course; popular support for the Democrat-escalated campaign was waning dramatically as the 1960s came to a close. There had been no real progress on the battlefield in half a decade, nor through the doomed Paris Peace Talks, the on-again, off-again negotiations that many hoped would end the conflict. As the body count continued to escalate, many Americans were beginning to see Vietnam as little more than an R&D department for weapons manufacturers, and the term “military-industrial complex” became a household word.

Ultimately, the ostensibly anti-communist “military action” became a quagmire, a word political operatives would seize upon for decades afterward to denote any unpopular conflict or potential conflict – or more accurately, any conflict or potential conflict such operatives wished to be perceived as unpopular.

Like a number of social initiatives co-opted by leftists during that period (including the Civil Rights Movement), far-left operatives insinuated themselves onto college campuses and used students to drive the antiwar sentiment. As is occurring today, many young people also came to romanticize socialism and even communism as possibly better systems than the one we had going, despite the very evident tyranny and squalor that existed in socialist and communist regimes.

While there were definitely elements of immorality attendant to how the Vietnam War was conducted, thanks to the ascendency of leftists in the public square, it became almost fashionable in the ensuing years to characterize the United States as an immoral, overbearing international police state that regularly engaged in all manner of criminality in order to obtain its objectives. Leftists routinely labeled America as “imperialist,” which is somewhat amusing, considering the fact that we never actually established an empire, as had Britain.

Hollywood was instrumental in advancing and mainstreaming anti-American sentiment. One of the most popular television programs ever to hit the small screen was “M*A*S*H,” a comedy-drama series that covered the exploits of surgeons serving in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War. “M*A*S*H” aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983, a span over three times as long as the war itself.

Anti-American and anti-military messages were expertly refined during the course of “M*A*S*H’s” run and disseminated on a weekly basis. Many of these were delivered by the show’s star, the marginally coherent, uber-liberal blabbermouth and Hollywood brat Alan Alda. In the “M*A*S*H” universe, America was pretty much an immoral, overbearing international police state, rife with racism, sexism, homophobia and the like. Communists were just like us – maybe even nicer – and anyone dedicated to the military or of patriotic temperament was depicted as an utter knuckle-dragging buffoon.

Thus, it should surprise us little that after nearly 40 years of exposure to such messages, America is replete with ignoramuses, subversives and true-believing socialists who think that an American president taking out a notorious high-level military operative from a nation that has been sponsoring terrorism for four decades was completely unacceptable.

Now, in these days of press venues that have completely given themselves over to propaganda and presidents being impeached without any actual charges ever being leveled, it shouldn’t be surprising that Hollywood, the establishment press and Beltway Democrats are characterizing President Donald Trump’s termination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani as “murder” and a “war crime.” Indeed, given the major television network news reports covering Soleimani’s funeral, one would think President Trump had just assassinated Gandhi.

For the last 40 years, the mullahs in Iran and military leaders like Soleimani have been promising that America will “drown in rivers of blood” and other tinhorn hyperbole. Terrorism is evil, and terrorists are cowards who should perish in ignominy. Soleimani was a prince of terror, and, as the president articulated, he should have been taken out years ago.

Sadly, by 1979, thanks to over a decade of anti-American propaganda and the milksop governance of Jimmy Carter as our president, many Americans were already well on their way to believing that grabbing our ankles was a better response than ever firing a shot against our enemies in any situation. By the time Barack Obama came on the scene, we were ready to sit silently as his treasonous administration acted in outright collusion with Iran.

So, despite the subversive swine currently lionizing Soleimani and demonizing Trump for murdering “Gandhi,” rest assured that there’s far more celebration than grieving going on over Soleimani’s death. Even the left-leaning Washington Post ran a commentary this week by an Iranian journalist, admonishing observers not to believe Iranian propaganda about widespread mourning for the terror kingpin.

In 1979, any American standing up publicly for the regime in Iran would have resulted in a such a person receiving swift beating at the very least. Having lived in that America, suffice it to say that the cringing, craven whining of leftists, apologies for our “criminal” president and entreaties for Iran to please not kill us all in retaliation for Soleimani’s death make me want to vomit.

For my part, I hope and pray that our president continues to put the screws to Iran. Perhaps he’ll find a way to put an end to the mullahs once and for all. In any case, we can pretty much count on Trump exercising more flexibility after he is reelected later this year.

But be warned: Between the ideologues, the young propagandized and the human refuse that’s been aggressively imported in order to tip the electoral scales, given another decade or two, we just might have an electorate comprised of so many subversives and fools that we won’t be able to out-vote them.

Then, America will be done.