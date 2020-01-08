Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) went off on members of the Democratic Party on Wednesday evening for their response to President Donald Trump killing Iranian terrorist leader Qassim Suleimani, saying that they are “in love with terrorists.”

Collins made the remarks on Fox Business’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” with host Lou Dobbs, where the two discussed the recent tensions between the United States and Iran.

“Meanwhile the Democrats are tomorrow talking about constraining his authorities as the commander-in-chief, vis-a-vis Iraq,” Dobbs said several minutes in the interview. “How venal, how vapid can one party become?”

“If it wasn’t so sad and serious with our country to have Nancy Pelosi, I did not think she could become more hypocritical than she was in impeachment, but guess what, surprise, surprise, Nancy Pelosi does it again and her Democrats fall right in line,” Collins began. “One, they’re in love with terrorists, we see that.”

“They mourn Suleimani more than they mourn our gold star families who are the ones who suffered under Suleimani,” Collins continued. “That’s a problem.”

TRANSCRIPT:

DOBBS: Your reaction, first of all, to the president’s handling of the Iranian confrontation.

COLLINS: Look, this is what a president looks like today. A resolute, very determined president, you saw that today. What he did was put a firm focus there and says Iran, you are on notice. You want to continue to act like you are out of step with the rest of the world and you don’t want to be participatory in the things that real people in real countries actually do, we’re going to put you on notice and we’re to take action when need be. And we’re also saying though, but open the door saying if you want peace, we are ready to be their for peace. This is what peace through strength looks like. As Reagan would say, you can never have true peace without strength. And the restraint he has shown over the last few months with this Iranian regime and then coming to a head when they killed the American a few weeks ago, it shows what this country voted for and what they’re willing to follow because he’s showed it every time.

DOBBS: This president has drawn a vivid connection for everyone paying attention between the importance of a strong, growing economy, even boisterous and soaring stock markets. An economy that’s healthy and millions of people who had no jobs now have them. The lowest unemployment rates. The strength of our economy directly connected to the strength of this nation and its national security to which this president has focused great energy and his personal philosophy that is paying off in big, big terms.

COLLINS: I agree. This is amazing. Basically for the last three years the Democrats have only been trying to do one thing. Overturn the 2016 election. … Hypocrisy at its finest. They don’t like the man, they hate the president and when he shows up like he did today, when you talk about the things’ you just talked about, that’s why I voted for him, that’s why I’m going to vote for him again, that’s why Americans are going to re-elect him because he has done what he has said he would do. What a refreshing take for a president of the United States.

DOBBS: Meanwhile the Democrats are tomorrow talking about constraining his authorities as the commander-in-chief, vis-a-vis Iraq. How venal, how vapid an one party become?

COLLINS: If it wasn’t so sad and serious with our country to have Nancy Pelosi, I did not think she could become more hypocritical than she was in impeachment, but guess what, surprise, surprise, Nancy Pelosi does it again and her Democrats fall right in line. One, they’re in love with terrorists, we see that, they mourn Suleimani more than they mourn our gold star families who are the ones who suffered under Suleimani. That’s a problem. … What does this say to the rest of the world? When you have a president who stands up and says we are going to be the voice of reason in the world. We’re going to take out a terrorist. Let’s remind everybody, Suleimani was a terrorist, someone who killed other people indiscriminately and we took him out, he’s no longer there. Iran is now reeling backwards … He should have been killed a long time ago. The president took him out in the proper way.