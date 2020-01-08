Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday morning that any lawmaker who voted to authorize the Iraq War made a mistake.

Warren, who is running for president, appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and discussed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East just hours after Iran fired several missiles at Iraqi military bases where American soldiers are stationed.

“The Iraq War was a terrible mistake. And the United States has paid a huge cost and so has much of the rest of the world,” Warren said.

“I think the war was a mistake and I think it was a mistake for anyone to vote for that war.”

When asked whether that list includes former Vice President Joe Biden, who was a Democratic senator from Delaware when the Iraq War began in 2002, Warren replied, “Everyone.”

Warren also addressed the death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike a short time after his plane landed at Baghdad International Airport last week.

“I think you have to remember that when [President] Donald Trump made the decision to take out Soleimani, I don’t think anyone has argued, it’s because that’s the first time they saw him … or were able to do it,” Warren said.

“The question was after this escalating series that Donald Trump has been engaged in, it keeps pushing us closer and closer to the brink of war. When we’re looking for a response to the next back-and-forth in this, what is the range of responses available to us, and what’s the judgment of the president of the United States?”

Iran’s Tuesday night missile attack, which resulted in zero deaths, was a direct response to Soleimani’s death. Trump addressed the nation Wednesday morning and said the U.S. will continue a diplomatic approach to de-escalating the situation.