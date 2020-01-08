The last few days have been very enlightening.

Democrats are so consumed by their hatred of Trump, that they can’t bring themselves to admit that Soleimani was an evil man who deserved to be eliminated.

During a recent appearance on CNN, Elizabeth Warren referred to the man responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers as a high ranking Iranian government official.

She then spent the rest of her appearance bashing Trump.

Townhall reports:

WATCH: Warren Avoids Condemning Terrorist Soleimani, Repeatedly Attacks Trump Instead Sunday morning, I saw this tweet from a prominent foreign policy and national security writer, and wondered if it might be hyperbolic or exaggerated. After watching the exchange in question, Rogin’s assessment seems accurate, which is a disgraceful indictment of Elizabeth Warren. She offered plenty of criticism for the President of the United States on CNN — including flirting with the conspiracy theory that the strike was ordered as a ‘distraction’ from impeachment — but could not muster a cross word for Iran’s terrorism mastermind:

Elizabeth Warren won’t say one bad word about Soleimani, calls him “a government official, a high ranking military official,” then pivots to Ukraine. @CNNSotu — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 5, 2020

This is all because she is terrified of the Democrats’ far left base.

The Left criticized Elizabeth Warren for calling Soleimani a ‘murderer,’ so she issued a new statement focused on attacking Trump https://t.co/xIaHnXe4cB — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 5, 2020

Asked by @cheyennehaslett why she had initially used the word “murderer” Warren dodges the question https://t.co/y53Y9jE0lf — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 5, 2020

Watch the video below:

Elizabeth Warren on the Qasem Soleimani strike: “I think that the question that we ought to focus on is why now? Why not a month ago and why not a month from now? And the answer from the administration seems to be that they can’t keep their story straight on this.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/z1stQEjuOu — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 5, 2020

What is wrong with her?

Elizabeth Warren will not impugn the character of Soleimani, who murdered and maimed thousands of Americans, because she see it as a win for Trump. She will only refer to Soleimani as a “government official, a high ranking military official.” Warren is an utter fraud. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 5, 2020

Does she not see how this comes off to most people?

