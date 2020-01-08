Senate Democrats have grown weary over Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her current strategy to delay the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the Senate by withholding the transfer of articles of impeachment passed by the House last month.

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that he had the votes to start an impeachment trial without an agreement on witnesses, many Democrats finally recognized that their attempts to sway forthcoming impeachment proceedings in their favor had failed.

What are they saying?

According to Politico, some of the speaker’s fellow Democrats have now begun to publicly call on her to submit the articles and get on with the trial.

“The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). “So if it’s serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn’t, don’t send it over.” Several other Senate Democrats also showed their impatience with the Democratic leaders’ current strategy. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Wednesday morning that Democrats “should move on” and turn the articles to the Senate and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said he’s “ready” for the trial to start. “We need to get folks to testify and we need more information … but nonetheless I’m ready,” Tester said. “I don’t know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked.” “I respect the fact that she is concerned about the fact about whether or not there will be a fair trial. But I do think it is time to get on with it,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.).

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) joined the growing chorus, telling ABC News that he thinks “getting the trial started sooner rather than later is, you know, probably important.”

Pelosi is not backing down

But as of Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Pelosi showed no signs of changing course on her strategy to withhold the articles until McConnell shared more details about how the Senate proceedings would look.

Pelosi allegedly told House leaders in a private meeting that she believed her stalling strategy was working and later called on McConnell to “immediately” reveal the details of his proposal.

For his part, McConnell has remained resolute in his stance to not negotiate with House Democrats on the parameters of the Senate trial.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment. The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Adding to the pressure, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned Wednesday that he would soon submit a Senate resolution calling on the speaker to immediately transfer the articles should she continue her delay.

NBC News reported that, in the resolution, Graham argues the Constitution does not provide Pelosi “with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate,” and that by doing so is a “flagrant violation” of the impeachment process.