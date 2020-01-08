Award-winning investigative journalist and former CBS News war correspondent Lara Logan joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Wednesday to share what it’s really like to report “from the ground” in Iran.

Logan explained why the mainstream media is failing in its current coverage of the conflict between the United States and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

She stressed that “everything is very carefully stage managed” when it comes to media coverage in Iran.

“Things do not happen on the ground in countries like that without being orchestrated,” Logan stated.

“When Iranian government says, ‘Yes, you’re approved and you can come in,’ you’ve got a ‘minder’ with you all the time. This person is monitoring every single thing you say and do,” she explained. “We call them minders, but let’s be honest, they are intelligence agents. They’re spies. And they’re recording everything you say and everything you do. And every person you speak to, every Iranian you interview, knows that that person is standing right there.”

By omitting this crucial context, reporters are failing in their duties, Logan said.

“As reporters, we have to be right in that moment, and emotional, and live it. And bring it to life for the viewer, and bring you right there,” she noted. “But we also have another job. Our other responsibility is to take a little step away from it and say, ‘Okay, what’s the broader context?’

“What I feel is happening with some of the reporting that I’ve seen from the ground is it’s all about one perspective,” Logan added. “Nobody’s putting it in context. I mean, they were chanting ‘Death to America’ long before Qassem Soleimani was killed.

“There are a lot of questions,” she continued. “The Iranian regime frequently puts out whatever it wants to. I mean, they’re masters of propaganda.”

