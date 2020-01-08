Creepy red devil horns over the Persian Gulf were photographed during a solar eclipse.

Amateur photographer Elias Chasiotis captured the incredible photos of the giant red horns rising on December 26 whilst he was in Qatar.

Just days after this omen, the US killed top Iran commander and terrorist Qassam Soleimani.

Another photo shows the red crescent rising:

“Astronomy has attracted me since I was a kid,” Chasiotis told Bored Panda. “I’ve been an amateur astrophotographer for the last 15 years as well. I took these photos in the coastal city of Al Wakrah, Qatar, on the morning of December 26, 2019, when an annular eclipse was in progress.”

“I hoped that optical effects like inferior mirage would be visible and I was lucky enough to capture them,” he said. “The weather conditions didn’t look good in the beginning as there was a lot of haze and low clouds in the southeast.” “I was worried that nothing would come out of the eclipse. However, when the sun finally began to rise, it looked like two separate pieces, some sort of red horns piercing the sea. It soon took the form of a crescent, with the so-called ‘Etruscan vase’ inferior mirage effect visible. Due to its shape, the phenomenon was nicknamed the ‘evil sunrise.’”

