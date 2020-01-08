A well-known American televangelist best known for the collapse of his personal empire due to sex and financial scandals in the 1980s now says supporting President Donald Trump “is a test whether you’re even saved.”

Jim Bakker, who just turned 80 last week, said on his Monday broadcast of “The Jim Bakker Show”: “You know what? Trump is a test whether you’re even saved.”

Here is Jim Bakker saying that Trump is a test to determine whether or not people are “saved.” The comments section below is here for you, twitter-have at it. pic.twitter.com/LTlYmA5ZlV — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 6, 2020

“Only saved people can love Trump,” Bakker continued, collecting laughter from some on his panel and in his audience.

“No. You gotta really be saved. You gotta forgive. You forgive when you’re saved,” he added about 40 minutes into the program.

Bakker also discussed 2020 politics and defended Trump, saying, “He keeps signing things to protect the church, and he’s helped Israel, and recognized Israel. He’s fulfilling (the) Bible, whether you like it or not.”

“The demons of hell were impeaching the president as I was taping this show recently,” he added, as a photograph of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was displayed on screen.

A video clip dispatched on Twitter with Bakker’s remarks has been viewed nearly 1.4 million times since it was posted Monday evening.

Overall reaction has not been kind, with comments including:

“I would like to know how to be saved FROM trump right now.”

“Jim Bakker is a false prophet.”

“Trump is definitely a morality test but not like Bakker thinks.”

“I know some think that Jim Bakker comment was bad because it was about Trump, but I want to tell you that it’s always bad, morally oppressive & manipulative to suggest anyone’s faith is vindicated based on their vote alone — regardless of who is the subject of the sentiment.”

“The ‘Reverend’ Jim Bakker was found guilty of 24 counts of fraud & conspiracy, and went to prison for it. While his expertise on grift might make him empathize & connect with the president, he has no credibility – religious or otherwise.”

“I am Christian. I oppose Trump. I am not worried. P.S. – Is this the same Jim Bakker, who along with his wife Tammy, fleeced America using the name of Jesus to cheat people? And to personally profit monetarily via the PTL club? THAT Jim Bakker???”

“Holy bleep! He’s still around? Oh, Lord. I think that #JimBakker is just God testing us to see how much sh** we’ll put up with.”

This is the Jim Bakker I know. pic.twitter.com/vKrC69sEE2 — Beel (@tomservo10) January 6, 2020

