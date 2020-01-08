Fox News host Pete Hegseth urged Iran to “come back to the table for talks on their nuclear capabilities” in an interview on Wednesday.

Hegseth, a former Navy SEAL and “Fox & Friends Weekend” host, said Iran should come back to nuclear talks “limping and begging, not seething,” following the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“[Iran is] not as capable as they want the world to believe they are,” Hegseth told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “They want something to sell for internal propaganda,” Hegseth. “I totally get that. None of this, though, changes the calculation of this regime, which is an evil regime.” “They need to come back limping and begging, not seething. So will this be enough? Will it end here? I don’t think so. I don’t think even close,” he later concluded. “The president has played this perfectly. He’s played it being careful and cautious.”

Hegseth was once considered a top contender to run the Department of Veterans Affairs under Trump.

He first joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014.