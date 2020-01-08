Geraldo Rivera of Fox News has been taking a beating on social media after he praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for “intentionally missing” its missile attacks on a U.S. air base in Iraq Tuesday night.

“Praise [Iran] for intentionally missing US forces they could easily have targeted last night. And praise too [President Donald Trump] for his restraint, in not tit-for-tatting with a counter-strike [versus] Iran in retaliation for their missiles. A war with Iran would be a loser for everyone,” Rivera tweeted on Wednesday.

People on social media took offense to Geraldo Rivera’s statement for praising both Iran and President Trump in the same breath. The backlash became so strong that the phrase “Praise Iran” began trending on Twitter.

“Praise Iran? We should Praise them for not slaughtering MORE Americans? Okay….? [Geraldo] praising a murderer because he killed less people than he could have should not be reason for Praise,” said one Twitter user.

“If you praise Iran for bombing our bases you have a screw loose, this was Iran not being suicidal enough to kill US troops because they knew how ferocious the hit back would be for it. Trump handled it perfectly. The US killed the most evil guy in Iran at nearly 0 cost thus far,” tweeted Robby Starbuck.

“Geraldo, calm the hell down. Nobody is gonna f***ing praise Iran for anything. What they did wasn’t for us, it was for their own self-survival. This act just proves Trump made the right decision. Strength through peace,” tweeted another user.

“Well, [Geraldo Rivera] was always wacky, but it’s clear he’s completely lost his fn mind. Praise Iran? Please Geraldo, retire,” tweeted another.

In a press conference on Wednesday, President Trump said that the Iranian missiles did not strike any American soldiers and that the regime is now standing down.

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump began. “I am pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases.”

“Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he continued. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned, and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America’s men and women in uniform.”

“For far too long, all the way back to 1979, to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran’s destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading state sponsor of terrorism, and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen.”

After news broke of the attack on Tuesday night, Democrats largely blamed it on Trump ordering the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged the Trump administration to cease the “needless provocations” that led to the attacks.

“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq,” Pelosi tweeted. “We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war.”