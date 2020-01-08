While speaking with CNN on Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacted to Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) and Senator Mike Lee’s (R-UT) criticism of the Trump administration’s Iran briefing by stating that Lee and Paul are “overreacting,” and playing with the War Powers Act, is “empowering the enemy.”

Graham said, “The Department of Defense, I think, made a compelling case. They have all the legal authority they need to hit Soleimani. … I think they’re overreacting, quite frankly. Go debate all you want to. I’m going to debate you. Trust me, I’m going to let people know that, at this moment in time, to play this game with the War Powers Act, which I think is unconstitutional…whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy. I know you don’t mean to, but live in the real world here. So, debate all you want. This is a constitutional democracy, but get ready for a lively debate.”

