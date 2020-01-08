Graham argued that House Speaker‘s (D-Calif.) “impeachment dam has broken,” pointing to growing calls from some Senate Democrats for her to transmit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“You said it was urgent; if you believe it to be urgent, send it to the Senate for disposition,” Graham said. “She’s losing Democrats in the Senate. The impeachment dam of Nancy Pelosi is about to crack.”

His comments come amid an impasse between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Pelosi about the impeachment trial.

Pelosi has not tipped her hand on when she will send the two articles, which cleared the House largely along party lines last month. In a “Dear Colleague” letter released Tuesday, she called on McConnell to release the resolution laying out the rules of the trial before she transmits the articles.

“It is important that he immediately publish this resolution, so that, as I have said before, we can see the arena in which we will be participating, appoint managers and transmit the articles to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote in her letter.