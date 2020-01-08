On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that Iran’s missile strike in Iraq was “an act of war,” and President Trump “has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond.”

Graham said, “This was an act of war, Sean, by any reasonable definition. The missiles were launched from Iran at targets inside of Iraq, housing U.S. military personnel. The president has all the authority he needs under Article II to respond. And how he responds is yet to be determined. But he has that authority to respond.”

