The House is set to vote for a resolution that will limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the measure will be up for vote in Congress on Thursday.

“Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials,” Pelosi said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The Administration took this action without consulting Congress. This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. Since then, the President has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve de-escalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region.”

The vote had been put on pause on Tuesday after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases that were housing US troops in response to the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Lawmakers received a classified briefing on the situation on Wednesday. The briefing has been poorly received by Democrats and Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul.

