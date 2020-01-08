Pelosi’s statement came after a classified lawmaker briefing from top administration officials following attacks by Iran the night before on two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President’s insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration’s briefing today,” Pelosi said.

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” Pelosi added.

Lawmakers said Wednesday that they are still trying to work something out that ensures the resolution will have a “privileged” status in the Senate and therefore will require action by the upper chamber.

Moments before Pelosi’s announcement, members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus held a press conference calling for votes as soon as this week on the resolution as well as the two bills from Khanna and Lee.

Pelosi said that the House “may” vote on those measures but didn’t commit to a timeframe.

“The House may also soon consider additional legislation on the Floor to keep America safe,” Pelosi said.

