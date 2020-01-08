An Arkansas judge ruled this week that Hunter Biden, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, is the father of a child in a paternity suit.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer said in a Jan. 7 order (pdf) that the child, the mother of the child, 28-year-old Lunden Roberts, and Biden, 49, submitted to DNA testing.

“The results of the DNA tests indicate with near scientific certainty that the defendant is the biological father of the child in this case,” Meyer wrote.

“This Court finds and declares Robert Hunter Biden to be the biological and legal father of” the child, who has not been named. The child, whose gender has also remained shielded, was born on Aug. 28, 2018.

“The Arkansas Department of Health shall issue a new or substituted birth certificate listing Lunden Alexis Roberts as the mother and Robert Hunter Biden as the father,” Meyer wrote in her order.

In another order, Meyer said Roberts was awarded primary physical and legal custody and Biden was named the noncustodial parent of the child. Biden will have visitation with the child “as agreed between the parties,” she wrote. That agreement was not disclosed.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden (C) and son Hunter Biden (R) at the airport in Beijing on Dec. 4, 2013. (Ng Han Guan-Pool/Getty Images)

Requests for comment sent to lawyers for Biden and Roberts weren’t immediately returned.

Meyer, who recently took over the case after a recusal by Judge Don McSpadden, also took the opportunity to castigate a private investigative firm for twice trying to intervene in the paternity suit by filing papers seemingly unrelated to the matter at hand.

D&A Investigations and investigator Dominic Casey claimed that Hunter Biden was involved in a major counterfeiting scheme and made other accusations against the plaintiff.

Meyer said in a document that Casey’s attempt to intervene was blocked and warned him against filing “frivolous pleadings.”

“The author, Dominic Casey and D&A Investigations, are strongly cautioned not to file frivolous pleadings and is ordered to refrain from future frivolous pleadings or be subject to show cause why they should not be brought before the Court, held in contempt by this Court, and punished by fine, incarceration or both,” Meyer wrote in court papers.

She also ruled against another person who had tried intervening.

The case is still ongoing as several other matters, primarily child support, have yet to be decided. Hunter Biden has three children with Kathleen Buhle, his ex-wife, and is expecting his fifth child with Melissa Cohen Biden, whom he married last year.

Joe Biden, 77, the former vice president and Hunter Biden’s father, has not yet commented on the declaration of his newest grandchild. His campaign didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Asked by a reporter in November 2019 about the case, Biden said: “That’s a private matter and I have no comment.”