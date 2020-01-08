Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) claimed during a press conference Wednesday that the U.S. sanctions against Iran re-imposed by President Donald Trump were intended to “starve” the regime’s people, causing observers to note her longstanding calls for sanctions against Israel.

What are the details?

“Since he got into office, the President of the United States has been goading Iran into war,” Omar said of President Trump. “First, he cancelled our best shot at avoiding armed conflict — the Iran Nuclear Deal — then he announced crippling sanctions to starve the innocent people of Iran.”

GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest posted a clip of Omar’s remarks on Twitter, saying, “You can’t make this up. 2019 Anti-Semite of the Year Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar condemns ‘crippling’ Iranian sanctions despite being an avid supporter of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.”

Guest then tweeted a link to an article by The Washington Free Beacon reporting that Omar was named 2019 anti-Semite of the year by the organization StopAntiSemitism.org.

The Free Beacon quoted StopAntiSemitism.org’s press release announcing they had selected Omar for the recognition, where the group explained, “Among Rep. Ilhan Omar’s transgressions, she perpetuated anti-Semitic tropes on Twitter to nearly two million followers and introduced an anti-Semitic resolution in Congress that promoted boycotts of the State of Israel and likened them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.”

The press release went on to say “The public’s vote highlights the growing concern among Americans about the Congresswoman’s ability to use and abuse her position of power to propagate hatred in the U.S.”

Omar joined fellow Democrats Reps. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and John Lewis (Ga.) earlier this year in introducing a resolution aimed at bolstering the BDS movement which is an international call for countries to — among other things “impose embargoes and sanctions against Israel.”

When Omar announced her resolution in July, she told Al-Monitor it was “an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”