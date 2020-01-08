The looming impeachment trial in the Senate is threatening to cut short a debate over President TrumpDonald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE’s war powers.

The airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week has sparked fierce criticism on Capitol Hill about Trump’s authority to carry out military actions against Iran without congressional approval, reigniting a long-stalled debate about a new authorization for the use of military force.

The House is set to vote this week on a war powers resolution. Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineTrump and Pelosi clash over Iran, impeachment Rand Paul: Trump ‘got bad advice’ on killing of Soleimani Overnight Defense: Washington returns to Iran crisis | Defense chief denies US troops leaving Iraq | House sets vote on Iran war powers | Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial MORE (D-Va.) has introduced a similar measure, but it cannot be brought up for a vote in the Senate until mid-January at the earliest.

The procedural delay in the Senate is raising the prospect that the chamber will have to delay its war powers fight for weeks if Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi digs in on impeachment rules fight Pelosi urges end to ‘needless provocations’ after Iran missile attack ‘It’s a spiral now’: Democrats say they’re not surprised by Iran attack MORE (D-Calif.) sends over the articles of impeachment in the coming days, as some Democrats have said she is likely to do.

Leaders in both parties said they expected the war powers vote would take a backseat to impeachment absent a deal by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi digs in on impeachment rules fight McConnell takes round one in impeachment battle Overnight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites MORE (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCNN’s Manu Raju: Pelosi hasn’t told ‘her closest confidantes’ plan for impeachment articles The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Schumer to force votes on impeachment witnesses Pelosi on Bolton saying he’d testify: Trump, McConnell ‘have run out of excuses’ MORE (D-N.Y.).

“It preempts it unless we reach an agreement that we’ll be in session from 10 to noon for regular legislative session, but that would take unanimous consent,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinMcConnell takes round one in impeachment battle Senate GOP hopes to move new NAFTA deal before impeachment trial Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers MORE (Ill.), who is co-sponsoring Kaine’s resolution, told The Hill.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntBolton shakes up impeachment debate This week: House to vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran after strike Pressure builds over impeachment impasse in Senate MORE (Mo.), the No. 4 GOP senator, added that “the impeachment becomes a priority under our rules.”

A spokesman for Pelosi didn’t respond to a request for comment on Tuesday about when she will transmit the two impeachment articles to the Senate. The House Democratic Caucus is expected to meet on Wednesday, the first time they will huddle as a group since they left town in mid-December for the holiday recess.

Democrats are increasingly urging Pelosi to transmit the articles after Republicans indicated they have the 51 votes needed to muscle through their own rules for the impeachment trial. That would punt a decision on witnesses until after opening arguments and after senators ask questions.

“I think she will be moving on it. I can’t tell you what her timetable will be,” Durbin said. “I hope she’ll consider it this week.”

Under the Senate’s impeachment rules, the trial starts the day after Pelosi sends the articles to the Senate unless that day is a Sunday.

Kaine introduced his war powers resolution on Friday. The measure would require Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran, “or any part of its government or military,” within 30 days unless it is in defense against an “imminent attack.”

The resolution is privileged, meaning McConnell can’t prevent a floor vote. But it faces a 10-day delay under the rules, meaning the earliest Democrats can try to bring it to the floor is Jan. 14, according to Kaine.

“I’m very worried about his escalatory activities and Iran’s, but that’s why we filed it as soon as we can,” Kaine said.

A spokeswoman for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said a House-passed war powers resolution would face the same 10-day delay for a floor vote once it is sent over.

Blunt, referring to Kaine’s resolution and the forthcoming House measure, predicted it was unlikely they could get consent to let either move alongside impeachment.

“You certainly wouldn’t have [it] on those two things,” Blunt said. “I think it would be hard to legislate. … Not much of a window for legislating without a substantial level of consent.”

Kaine added that his resolution is privileged for 60 days, meaning Democrats could force a vote after the impeachment trial, which is expected to last for weeks.

Support, or opposition, for Trump’s actions toward Iran has largely broken down along party lines. Administration officials have said they targeted Soleimani based on intelligence that showed him planning an imminent attack that threatened U.S. personnel. But they have been tight-lipped about those details.

Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites has run into high-profile GOP opposition, including from Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops McConnell takes round one in impeachment battle MORE (S.C.) and McConnell.

But it’s unlikely that Democrats would be able to muster the two-thirds support necessary to override a likely veto if the resolution makes it to Trump’s desk. They also do not currently have the 51 votes needed for the war powers resolution to initially pass in the Senate.

Four Republicans supported an amendment from Kaine and Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallSchumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran Democrats alarmed by ‘massive escalation’ with Iran, lack of consultation with Congress Congress reacts to US assassination of Iranian general MORE (D-N.M.) that would have included language in the Senate’s initial National Defense Authorization Act that would have prevented Trump from using funding to take military action against Iran without congressional approval. The amendment fell short of the 60 votes needed for adoption.

But none of the four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMcConnell takes round one in impeachment battle Overnight Defense: Iran takes credit for rocket attack on US base | Trump briefed | Trump puts talk of Iraq withdrawal on hold | Progressives push to block funding for Iran war | Trump backs off threat to hit Iranian cultural sites Poll: Majority say House should send impeachment articles to Senate MORE (Maine), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSchumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Taking concrete steps to address domestic terrorism MORE (Utah), Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranSchumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran Congress to clash over Trump’s war powers Five tech stories to watch in 2020 MORE (Kan.) and Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul warns Trump admin after Iran retaliatory strike: War must go through Congress Rand Paul: Trump ‘got bad advice’ on killing of Soleimani Schumer: Senate must vote on resolution limiting Trump on Iran MORE (Ky.) — has committed to supporting Kaine’s new resolution.

“There are problems with the findings of fact in the resolution, so Sen. Lee will not be supporting it as written,” said Conn Carroll, a spokesman for Lee.

Collins, Paul and Moran, or their spokespeople, have all said they are reviewing Kaine’s resolution.

Kaine stopped short of naming Republicans he thought would support his resolution, but noted that he’s having conversations with his colleagues.

“It needs to get a vote, and it needs to get a vote soon to hopefully stop the rush to war,” Kaine said of his war powers resolution. “Whether it’s before or after impeachment comes over, that’s still a question mark.”

Democrats have not called for Pelosi to delay sending over the articles until the Senate can hold a war powers vote.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyImpeachment battle lines harden ahead of pivotal week Pompeo defends Soleimani strike as critics question intel, timing Sunday shows – Pompeo makes rounds in defense of Soleimani strike MORE (D-Conn.) added that, if it were up to him, “we would find a way to do both at the same time,” but predicted that McConnell wasn’t interested in having the war powers vote.

“McConnell is going to make that decision,” he said. “My guess is he won’t want to do much oversight over Iran. My guess is he’ll want a speedy trial.”

