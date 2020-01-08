President Trump is declaring victory — at least for now — in the scuffle between the United States and Iran that began last week when a U.S. strike killed Iranian terrorist military leader Qassem Soleimani.

“Iran appears to be standing down,” Trump said in an address to the nation following Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on U.S. facilities in Iraq Tuesday.

The president confirmed the news that Tuesday’s attacks resulted in minimal damage to U.S. assets and no casualties among U.S. or Iraqi military personnel.

“The American people should be extremely grateful and happy,” Trump said. “No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.”

Trump also maintained a hardline posture towards the Iranian regime, vowing to deter Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon as long as he remains the president.

“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump declared as he opened the address.

He then announced additional sanctions on the Iranian regime, called on increased NATO involvement in the Middle East, and urged other countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany to formally break away from the Iran nuclear agreement instituted during the Obama administration.

In fact, Trump argued, it was money given to Iran via the nuclear agreement that, in large part, has funded the regime’s terrorist activities since 2013.

Initial response to the address has been positive thus far, with even some Trump critics admitting that the outcome, at this point, looks like a win for the president and his administration’s foreign policy objectives.

You can watch the full address here:

[embedded content]

Trump Addresses the Nation After Iran Attacks



youtu.be

