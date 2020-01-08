The state of Texas is grappling with up to 10,000 attempted cyberattacks from Iran every sixty seconds.

Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the startling news Tuesday, saying the uptick in attempted intrusions on Texas Department of Information Resources servers began this week.

“We have no way of knowing whether anything is government-based or not, or government-sanctioned. What we’re doing is scanning on our state networks, and we can see where attacks are coming from,” the agency’s executive director Amanda Crawford told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no computers or servers had been compromised in the ongoing cyberattack.

“These sorts of attacks happen every day. It happened yesterday. It’s going to happen tomorrow,” Crawford said. “This is just in particular because of events that are going on, we’re being extra vigilant.”

Tensions in the Middle East kicked into a higher gear last week after a U.S. drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani shortly after he landed at Baghdad International Airport. Iran responded by firing nearly two dozen missiles at Iraqi military bases Tuesday night. U.S. personnel are stationed at the facilities but no one was killed in the attack.