Iranians were heard shouting, “Allahu Akbar!” as the missiles were fired off.

As reported earlier by Kristinn Taylor Iran fired off several missiles at US bases in Iraq on Tuesday following the funeral of Qassem Soleimani.

A journalist from Iran’s Tasmin News Agnecy posted a photo of a missile launch with the translated caption, “Urgent /// Bismillah al-Rahman al-Rahim begins to avenge the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles at the Iraqi base in Iraq, which is home to US forces.”

🔴فوري///بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

آغاز انتقام

شلیک موشک‌های بالستیک ایرانی به سمت پایگاه عین‌الاسد در عراق که محل استقرار نیروهای آمریکایی است، می‌دهند.#كرمانشاه #قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/N6NLmdvhUl — Mahdi Bakhtiari (@Mahdiibakhtiari) January 7, 2020

The Iranian regimes official news agency Fars News reported on the missile attacks calling it “hard revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

President Trump did not respond to the missile attack tonight on US bases in Iraq.

The president will address the situation in the morning.

Following the missile attacks that just happened to miss US targets in Iraq Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced that Iran had “concluded” their “proportionate measures” following the assassination of terror chief Qassem Soleimani last week.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

Now the Iranian regime is praying to Allah that the US military will not bomb them back into the stone age.

The post Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif Says Proportionate Measures have “Concluded” After Missile Attacks on US Bases — Now Hopes US Won’t Bomb Them Back into Stone Age appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.