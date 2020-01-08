Judge Judy may not be the only celebrity backer to endorse former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination. Reports now show that pop icon Katy Perry may be considering him as her dark horse candidate.

According to Page Six, the “Roar” singer shared a meal with Michael Bloomberg at the restaurant CUT by Wolfgang Puck in Beverly Hills this week, signaling a possible endorsement.

“It looks like Katy Perry is gearing up to endorse Michael Bloomberg in the 2020 election,” reports the outlet. “Democrat Perry, who campaigned heavily for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, was spotted having dinner with the former New York mayor at Cut by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday night.”

A source told Page Six that Perry and Bloomber were discussing politics during the dinner and “what Katy would love to see, change wise, in the country.” The meeting apparently went rather well, because Perry reportedly began asking “neighboring tables to vote for Bloomberg.”

Fox News reached out to the Bloomberg campaign for comment but were told that “they don’t confirm private meetings.” Representatives for Katy Perry did not return requests for comment. Should she endorse Michael Bloomberg for president, it would be the third time the singer waded into political waters, having already endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2012.

In 2016, Katy Perry also donated $10,000 to abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood in honor of the “teenage me” who visited several clinics in her youth.

“It’s time to turn words into action!” wrote Perry in an essay at the time. “There are so many steps to take, but my first vow is to support organizations that may have their funding support taken from them in the future by the government.”

“I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing,” she continued. “I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them.”

Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently received an enthusiastic endorsement from none other than Judge Judy, who argued that he could potentially bridge this divided country.

“The only way we can begin to come together again, I said, is if Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, becomes our next president,” she wrote this past October in USA Today. “I realize I am taking a personal and a career risk in making such a statement. I have carefully stayed away from politics for 50 years, except to vote. But times have changed in our country, and I believe the moment has come for me to step out from behind the curtain.”

Fans of Bloomberg as a dark horse candidate will not get to see their dreams come true this next debate, with the New York Post reporting he most likely will not appear.

“Mike Bloomberg has officially exceeded the polling threshold required to qualify for next week’s debate — but likely won’t appear on stage, thanks to his self-funded campaign,” reported the outlet this week.