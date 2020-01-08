Reality show physical trainer Jillian Michaels faced social media blowback for her “fat-shaming” comments about singer Lizzo, who has been praised for her message of “body positivity.”

Michaels was being interviewed on the Buzzfeed series AM to DM when she made the controversial comments.

“We should always be inclusive, but, you cannot glorify obesity,” Michaels said, speaking about political correctness. “It’s dangerous. It kills people.”

Host Alex Berg disagreed and cited the example of Lizzo, who flaunts her body despite being overweight.

“Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels responded.

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, like my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?” she added.

Berg later tweeted that she had to “restrain” herself from defending Lizzo.

What I was going to say here is that Lizzo has been incredibly important in giving so many of us a possibility model for accepting our bodies as we are and celebrating bodies that are normally ridiculed. Had to restrain myself from defending Lizzo’s honor!

Michaels’ honest assessment about the health implications of being overweight were not appreciated by Lizzo fans who attacked her on social media.

“Jillian Michaels can go f**k herself. Lizzo is celebrated because not only is she talented, she shows other girls to love themselves no matter what. Jillian Michaels can only trend for being an a**hole. F**k her,” responded liberal critic Tony Posnanski.

“All this time it turns out Jillian Michaels was the biggest loser,” joked Daily Show writer Travon Free.

Comedian Sara Benincasa responded, “there is a racial component here, whether or not Michaels makes a policy of policing all famous self-described fat women’s bodies. White women like Jillian Michaels ALWAYS get angrier about a bigger Black woman enjoying herself in public vs. white women or even other WOC.”

Almost a third of American children and teens are obese or overweight, and the rate has tripled since 1963.

Here’s the video of Michaels’ comments:

[embedded content]

Jillian Michaels On The Keto Diet, Lizzo, And More



www.youtube.com

