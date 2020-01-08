White House adviser Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump Jr., Ivanka garner support in hypothetical 2024 poll RNC chairwoman slams NYT opinion piece declaring GOP women ‘on the brink of extinction’ Sunday shows – Tensions simmer during break in impeachment process MORE on Tuesday was met with a friendly reception from the crowd while delivering a keynote address at the CES tech gathering in Las Vegas, the nation’s biggest consumer electronics trade show.

But her appearance ignited intense backlash from women and other tech workers who argued that her background did not align with what the annual tech conference is meant to represent.

Hundreds of Twitter users tweeted the hashtag #BoycottCES to voice frustration with President Trump Donald John TrumpIranian diplomat after strike: ‘We do not seek escalation or war’ Graham: Iran missile attack ‘an act of war’ ‘All is well’ Trump tweets after Iran hits Iraq bases housing US troops MORE‘s daughter’s appearance.

Brianna Wu, a video game developer who is running for Congress in Massachusetts, tweeted before the event that Ivanka Trump “is not a woman in tech” and that her invitation to CES was a “lazy attempt to emulate diversity.”

This is dead on. Beyond the politics of the Trump administration – Ivanka is not a woman in tech. She’s not a CEO. She has no background. It’s a lazy attempt to emulate diversity – but like all emulation it’s not quite the real thing. https://t.co/MQdGysNQ96 — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 5, 2020

“This is an insult to women in technology, we did hard times in University, engineering, math, and applied sciences,” technology investor Elizabeth Fullerton wrote on Facebook. “This is what extreme privilege and entitlement gets you. It’s not what you know it’s who you know I guess.”

Consumer Technology Association, the show’s organizer, has faced scrutiny in the past over the event’s lack of diversity.

The show had zero female keynote speakers in 2016 and 2017, The Guardian noted, and has led CTA to invite more women to speak in subsequent years. The show also sparked outrage last year after revoking an innovation award for a female-led sex device company. CES later reversed the decision and apologized.

Ivanka Trump spoke with CTA President Gary Shapiro for about 40 minutes during a discussion on the “the path to the future of work.”

Among other things, Trump touted the administration’s efforts to work with tech companies to train Americans to learn new skills and develop apprenticeships. The conversation touched on areas that Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, has focused on in her role in the White House.