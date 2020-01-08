Fox Nation host Lara Logan admitted Tuesday evening that she doesn’t understand how Americans are essentially siding with Iran to attack President Donald Trump.

Logan, speaking with Fox News host Laura Ingraham and fellow guest Dinesh D’Souza, recounted some of her own experiences with the Iranian regime during her time in the Middle East.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Ingraham began the segment by asking Logan what she thought of the media outlets which, at times, appeared to be “carrying the water of the Iranian regime.” (RELATED: Lara Logan’s Response To Mueller Report Is An Indictment Of American Media)

“It is kind of depressing,” Logan replied. “I’ve been a journalist for more than 30 years and I’ve never seen anything like it. What about the voices of the Iraqi people? What about the voice of the Syrians and the Yemenis and all the people across the region who have been celebrating Soleimani’s death? You won’t see them on the streets of Tehran. You are not going to see this great display because they are afraid. They are so afraid of what the proxy forces, the revolutionary guards are capable of.”

Ingraham turned the question to D’Souza, who argued that if former President Barack Obama had been the one to order the strike against Soleimani the response would have been very different.

“If Obama had taken him out there would be celebrations, Obama is a genius,” D’Souza said. “But since it is Trump, they want to mobilize the Soleimani assassination against Trump. They are, in a way, willing to go to bed with the far enemy to defeat the near enemy, who is a greater threat to their agenda here at home.”

Logan went on to recount her experiences in the region with Iranian proxy forces, noting the extreme brutality of Soleimani and his proxies.

“That commander that was trained in Iran, loyal to Iran, run by Soleimani, he killed, according to the U.S. Embassy, two and a half thousand Sunnis,” Logan said. “His preferred method to kill them was to drill holes in their heads while they were alive. They would be meat hooks on the wall that the Iranian militias used to hang people there.”

“And I remember interviewing a young Iraqi boy, his father was taken in the night by an Iranian militia, and I will never forget him holding my hand and saying, when they took his father he had no shoes,” Logan continued, adding that the boy was turned away when he caught up to them. “He won’t need shoes where he’s going,” was what the militia member told the boy.

Logan concluded by saying that that boy’s father was one of many bodies that was eventually found in a dumpster after interacting with Iranian militias.