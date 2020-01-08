Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels generated controversy online by asking why people are supposed to care about singer Lizzo’s weight, correctly noting that obesity can cause a wide range of health problems.

Michaels made the comments on Wednesday during an interview on BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” where the subject of body positivity was brought up.

“I have to say, I have personally found and I love celebrities like Lizzo or Ashley Graham who are really preaching self-acceptance,” the host said.

“I love her music, yeah, 100 percent,” Michaels responded. “I don’t know anything about her, I’m sure she’s a cool, awesome chick.”

“Yeah, and I love that they’re putting images out there that we normally don’t get to see of bodies that we don’t get to see being celebrated,” the host continued.

“But why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying. Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Because it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes,” Michaels said. “I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?”

Michaels later released a statement, saying, “As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few. I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies.”