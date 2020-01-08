Hollywood celebrity Joaquin Phoenix faced mockery and ridicule after a fashion designer praised him for his sacrifice to save the planet.

The tweet from Stella McCartney highlighted his environmental efforts while the movie star attended the Golden Globes award ceremony.

“This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste,” their official account tweeted.

“I am proud to join forces with you,” they added.



While the designer was thrilled with Phoenix wearing one of her tuxedos to the entire award season, many on social media responded with acerbic ridicule, including Piers Morgan.

“The SAME TUX? For MORE THAN ONE NIGHT? Wow, this is an incredible sacrifice. Thank you, Joaquin – your planet is grateful,” tweeted Morgan.

“That’s nothing. I darn my own socks and you should see the state of my f**king underpants,” snarked comedian Ricky Gervais.

“How brave of him to wear a free custom tux that probably costs $10,000. The sweatshirt I’m wearing is from high school and I wear the same jeans every day. WHERE ARE MY ACCOLADES?” responded comedian and writer Bridget Phetasy.

“If wearing the same tux to all the awards shows is good for the planet, wouldn’t it be even better to cancel the award shows altogether?” said gun rights advocate Cam Edwards.

Phoenix was praised by many for his speech during the Golden Globes where he told his fellow celebrities to not just vote, but to live out their political values.

“It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” he said.

Here’s more about Phoenix’s sacrifice:

[embedded content]

Joaquin Phoenix Will Re-Wear His Golden Globe Tux For Every Award Show This Year And Here’s Why



www.youtube.com

