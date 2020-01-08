https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-kennedy-puerto-rico-earthquake-trump/2020/01/08/id/948948

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., urged President Donald Trump to provide funds to help Puerto Rico recover after the island was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake this week.

The quake rattled Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday. It was the largest in a series of quakes that have struck Puerto Rico in recent days. Damage was heavy in some areas.

Kennedy made his plea to Trump in a Tuesday tweet. He wrote: “To our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico: We are thinking of you. We are with you.

“To the President: While you seem to think differently, these are our fellow citizens. Treat them as such. Provide funds for Puerto Rico to rebuild, to recover.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...