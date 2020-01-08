Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., urged President Donald Trump to provide funds to help Puerto Rico recover after the island was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake this week.

The quake rattled Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday. It was the largest in a series of quakes that have struck Puerto Rico in recent days. Damage was heavy in some areas.

Kennedy made his plea to Trump in a Tuesday tweet. He wrote: “To our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico: We are thinking of you. We are with you.

“To the President: While you seem to think differently, these are our fellow citizens. Treat them as such. Provide funds for Puerto Rico to rebuild, to recover.”