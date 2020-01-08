An Arkansas judge ruled Tuesday that Hunter Biden is officially the “biological and legal father” of a child born in August 2018.

“The results of the DNA tests indicate with near scientific certainty that the defendant is the biological father of the child in this case,” the court order signed by Arkansas Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer declared.

Meyer also ordered the Arkansas Department of Health to issue a “new or substituted” birth certificate that lists Biden as the father of the child, whom he had with 28-year-old Lunden Roberts. The two reportedly met at a strip club located in a historic Washington, D.C., neighborhood.

In a separate order, the judge gave Roberts primary custody of the child, whose name remains sealed, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

However, the judge ruled that Biden “shall have visitation with the child as agreed between the parties,” according to the newspaper.

Roberts is seeking financial assistance from Biden.

After initially refusing to take a paternity test, Biden agreed to the test last October after Roberts went public that he was the father of her newborn son. In November, DNA tests showed that Biden was the child’s father, despite his public denials. He did not challenge the validity of the test results.

Robert’s attorney, Clinton Lancaster, has said that Roberts does not want her case to become a “media spectacle” or impact Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Instead, she just wants financial support from Biden.

The next hearing in the case, scheduled for Jan. 29, will address “temporary child support.”