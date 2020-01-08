An Arkansas judge ruled on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, is the “biological and legal father” of a child he fathered with a former stripper.

The ruling, citing the results of a DNA test, shuts down Hunter’s prior denial that he is the father of the child in the paternity suit that has been proceeding since May 2019.

Late on Tuesday, Fox News reported:

Hunter Biden, the son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, is the “biological and legal father” of a child he fathered with an ex-stripper, an Arkansas judge ruled Tuesday, contradicting the younger Biden’s previous denials that he had any role in the pregnancy. In an order establishing paternity, Independence County, Ark., Circuit Judge Holly Meyer noted that the results of DNA tests indicated Biden was the father “with near scientific certainty,” and instructed the Arkansas Department of Health to issue a birth certificate listing Biden as the father of 29-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts’ child. … In previous filings, Roberts told the court that Hunter Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup.” Biden “shall have visitation with the child as agreed between the parties,” Judge Meyer ruled.

The New York Post described the mother as a former stripper for a Washington, DC, club that Biden allegedly frequented. Just weeks after the lawsuit was filed, he abruptly married another woman, Melissa Cohen, who is now visibly pregnant.

There will be more hearings linked to the case in the coming months.

A Florida-based private investigation firm hired by the mother of Hunter’s child — D&A Investigations— alleged that it had obtained documents linking Hunter to multiple criminal probes, including a money-laundering scheme involving the Ukrainian company Burisma.

Hunter served on the board of directors at Burisma between 2014 and this year, despite warnings by an Obama administration official that Burisma was corrupt. At the time, then-VP Joe Biden was heading U.S. policy towards Ukraine, prompting conflict-of-interest allegations.

Although the Bidens deny any wrongdoing, Republicans have linked their work to the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment efforts. A 2014 photograph of Biden, his son, and another Burisma board member playing golf together undercuts the former VP’s claim that he never discussed the company’s business with Hunter.

As vice president, Joe Biden pushed Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor who had investigated Burisma, threatening to suspend U.S. loan guarantees.

Arkansas Judge Meyer reportedly dismissed attempts by the PI firm to join the case, arguing that the company’s “pleadings were frivolous and that future attempts might incur a contempt citation,” Fox News noted.