In late January “washed up” Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett faked a hate crime in an allegeded beating by two white Trump supporters in freezing temperatures in Chicago at 2 AM in the morning.

Smollwtt was later let off by the corrupt Cook County State’s Attorney’s office after his vicious stunt to smear Trump supporters as homophobic, racists backfired.

Smollett was charged with 16 counts of lying to police in his hoax hate crime in January. Smollett allegedly employed two Nigerian brothers to play the parts of the homophobic white men.

The Chicago Police Department released several hours of evidence in June including video of the two Nigerian brothers in a taxi on their way to meet Smollett late at night in January on the night of the fake hate crime.

Video from inside taxi of Osundairo brother’s on their way to meet Jussie Smollett night of reported attack..according to CPD@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kYbUcoiwi5 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 24, 2019

The Chicago Police later sent actor Jussie Smollett a bill for $130,000 in March demanding payment for their investigation of his false statements.

The police letter to Jussie Smollett said, “The Chicago Police Department take seriously those who make false statements to the police, thereby diverting resources from other investigations.”

Jussie Smollett was later charged by police for faking the hate crime. The Chicago police want $130,000 from the far left actor to pay for their investigation of the crime.

In November Smollett’s attorneys are arguing that even if Smollett faked the crime the Chicago police shouldn’t have investigated the alleged crime so vigorously.

On Wednesday a network boss announced that Jussie Smollett will never return to the hit TV show “Empire.”

Jussie Smollett not returning to ‘Empire’ after alleged hate-crime hoax https://t.co/zsRyBnfGhH pic.twitter.com/04dTrRcqln — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2020

