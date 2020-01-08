After battling two separate bouts with cancer in 2019, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RGB) enters 2020 cancer free, she told CNN in an exclusive interview this week.

“I’m cancer free,” the 86-year-old who is the longest serving liberal justice on the court told CNN on Tuesday. “That’s good.”

RBG recovered from lung cancer surgery early last year and received treatment for pancreatic cancer this summer. Despite both ailments and her advanced age, she has continued to serve on the Supreme Court.

She has overcome four cancer battles since 1999, per CNN, which noted she was “sounding energized and speaking animatedly.”

Also, CNN noted, RBG “sidestepped” questions about pending cases and the ideological divide of a Supreme Court which has now flipped slighting conservative 5-4 under President Donald Trump.