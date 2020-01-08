On Wednesday, pop icon Justin Bieber revealed he is suffering from Lyme disease, a disease which can be cured if diagnosed and treated quickly with antibiotics but can cause damage to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if not treated quickly enough.

Bieber, 25, wrote on an Instagram post:

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.

Last week Bieber released “Yummy,” his first solo single in over four years, as CNN reported.

As The Daily Wire reported in July 2017, Bieber was officially banned from performing in China, whose Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture stated, “Justin Bieber is a gifted singer, but he is also a controversial young foreign singer. In order to maintain order in the Chinese market and purify the Chinese performance environment, it is not suitable to bring in badly behaved entertainers. We hope that as Justin Bieber matures, he can continue to improve his own words and actions, and truly become a singer beloved by the public.”

The Telegraph reported what kind of bad behavior Bieber had exhibited the last time he had been in China before the ban: “Along with being carried up the Great Wall of China by his bodyguards (an image of which resulted in a bombardment of international mockery), Bieber was also filmed skateboarding through the streets of Beijing while being pursued by his entourage.”

In February 2019, Bieber told Vogue Magazine that he imposed a yearlong celibacy on himself prior to marrying his wife to honor God’s call to chastity. He stated, “Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

He added, “It’s been so hard for me to trust people. I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey.”

He addressed his wife, “We’ve been working through stuff. And it’s great, right?”