Donald Trump Jr. slammed disgraced comedian Kathy Griffin on Wednesday for attacking Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper late last week over his service in the United States Army where Griffin made false claims about Esper’s military service and about why President Donald Trump appointed him to his position.

Griffin, notorious for her photo shoot where she held up a fake bloody severed head of Trump, asked her two million followers on Twitter, “Who is the current secretary of defense?”

Griffin later responded to a random account that replied to her by writing, “Ok, it’s time to admit how ignorant we are. His name is Mark Esper. Trump chose him because he used to work at Boeing. He was a captain in the army during a non-war period.”

Ok, it’s time to admit how ignorant we are. His name is Mark Esper. Trump chose him because he used to work at Boeing. He was a captain in the army during a non-war period. https://t.co/Ue2h4OEcPC — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 3, 2020

None of Griffin’s comments about Esper were true.

First of all, there is no evidence that Trump “chose him because he used to work at Boeing” because Esper has never worked at Boeing.

Secondly, Esper is a combat veteran who served in the in the 1990-1991 Gulf War with the 101st Airborne Division, which debunks Griffin’s claims that he served during “a non-war period.”

In a statement to The Daily Wire, Donald Trump, Jr. slammed Griffin, saying, “The left can’t even be creative with their lies anymore. Secretary Esper is a combat veteran who was awarded both the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He served as Secretary of the Army. He’s a West Point & Harvard graduate with a PhD from George Washington University. And he never worked for Boeing. That tweet is quite similar to Griffin’s career — a bad joke and a failure.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also came to Esper’s defense, saying, “Secretary Esper is a proven warrior who walks the walk and is an amazing patriot who has been an exceptional Secretary of Defense thus far.”

The Department of Defense highlighted the awards that Esper earned through his service to the United States:

Dr. Esper is a recipient of the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service. Among his many military awards and decorations are the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Saudi Arabia, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

A former senior WH official responded to Griffin’s tweet by telling The Daily Wire: “Mark Esper is a decorated combat veteran and has earned the respect from every American for his service. The same can’t be said for Kathy Griffin, whose claim to fame is being a pathetic comic trying to revive her failed, worthless career.”

While serving as an infantry officer in the Iraq war, “Esper’s battalion was a crucial part of the legendary ‘left hook’ that saw the massive buildup and rapid deployment of some 350,000 troops, including 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, to expel the Iraqi military from Kuwait in the early months of 1991,” Task & Purpose reported.

To earn his Combat Infantryman Badge, Esper actively participated in active ground combat.

To earn his Bronze Star Medal, Esper distinguished himself “by heroic or meritorious achievement or service.”

In July 2019, Trump praised Esper during a Penatgon welcome ceremony after he was overwhelmingly confirmed by the Senate in a 90-8 vote.

“I have absolute confidence that Mark will ensure our incredible military is fully prepared to deter conflict and to defeat any foe,” Trump said. “No enemy can match the awesome might of the American Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the United States Marines.”

“Our military today is more powerful by far than ever before,” Trump continued. “And three years ago, we could not have said that, could we, Mark? We’re giving our war fighters the tools they need to fight and win with overwhelming force after years and years of budget cuts. … We have more than made up for all of it.”