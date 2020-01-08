Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) accused fellow Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) of a “low gutter type of response” for accusing him of aiding US enemies in his support of the Democrat’s resolution to limite executive war powers.

Paul responded to Graham’s criticism on CNN on Wednesday after Wolf Blitzer played footage of the criticism from Graham.

“I think they’re overreacting quite frankly,” said Graham.

“Go debate all you want to, I’m going to debate you, trust me, I’m gonna let people know that in this moment in time to play this game with the War Powers Act, which I think is unconstitutional, is, whether you mean to or not, you’re empowering the enemy,” he continued.

“I know you don’t mean to,” Graham concluded, “but we live in the real world here. So debate all you went, this is a constitutional democracy, but get ready for a lively debate.”

Paul and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) were incensed about a meeting with the White House where they claimed that the justification for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was lacking.

“You know I think it’s sad when people have this fake sort of drape of patriotism, and anybody that disagrees with them is not a patriot,” responded Paul.

“Look, I love my country, I have many family members who have served in the military and continue to serve in the military. I like my country as much as the next guy, but for him to insult and to say that somehow we’re not as patriotic as he is,” he added.

“He hasn’t even read the history of the Constitution. The Constitution specifically says that the war-making power resides in Congress. He believes in this unitary theory of the executive that presidents can do whatever they want, the only way you can stop them is by defunding a war,” Paul continued.

“That’s not what our founding fathers said. It’s not what the Constitution says. And he insults the Constitution, our founding fathers, and what we do stand for in this Republic by making light of it and accusing people of lacking patriotism,” he added.

“I think that’s a low, gutter-type of response,” Paul concluded.

Paul admitted that Soleimani was evil, but said the issue was what the global political ramifications would be to such a drastic military action.

Here’s the video of Rand Paul’s response:

