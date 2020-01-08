https://www.theblaze.com/news/live-president-trump-addresses-the-nation-on-iran

Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning about the Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops Tuesday night. Watch it live here:

[embedded content]
President Trump Delivers Remarks

www.youtube.com

