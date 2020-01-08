Mexican authorities announced the rescue of two Pakistani migrants in Nuevo Laredo. The region is seeing a spike in violence as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas attacks police and targets civilians.

The rescue took place on Monday afternoon when a squad of Tamaulipas state police were approached by an individual about people being held against their will at a stash house, information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas government revealed. The cops rushed to the property and found two men who did not speak Spanish. Authorities appear to not have made any arrests. While the police were not able to communicate verbally, they showed immigration documents identifying themselves as Pakistani nationals. Authorities did not specify if the men were planning to stay in Mexico or eventually cross into Texas.

After the rescue, the police officers provided the migrants with water and contacted Mexican Federal Immigration authorities to determine the next steps.

Nuevo Laredo is seeing a dramatic spike in violence as gunmen with CDN-Zetas regularly clash with Tamaulipas State Police. The intensity of the shootouts led Texas authorities and the U.S. Consulate to issue warnings to not cross into Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.