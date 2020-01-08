On Tuesday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad discussed a “mansplaining” conference in Orlando, Florida, that is aiming to teach women how to be feminine again.

The New York Post reported, beginning May 1, for $1,999, men will give seminars over three days on how to “Make Women Great Again.” The lesson, known as the 22 Convention, will teach women how to say no to the “toxic bullying feminist dogma.”

Speakers include founder Anthony Johnson, who considers himself president of the “Manosphere,” fitness guru J.A. Cortes, known for telling women how to be more beautiful by being more feminine, and far-right activist Stefan Molyneux, and writer Mike Cernovich.

“I think my new character Toxic Shock needs to make an appearance,” Chad joked.

