First lady Melania Trump has been selected by Palm Beach Atlantic University as its 2020 Woman of Distinction.

The announcement by the university in West Palm Beach, Florida, was detailed in a Tuesday report by The Palm Beach Post.

“Our first lady is an exquisite human being, a magnificent wife and life partner, a superb mother and an outstanding first lady, who represents us brilliantly in the United States and worldwide,” said Eileen Burns, who co-chairs the Feb. 19 award luncheon. “Melania is a perfect example of a Woman of Distinction and we are most proud to honor her.”

The award recognizes women for their for their charitable leadership of organizations that support the arts, education, healthcare and other community initiatives, according to the newspaper.

The private Christian school has been handing out the award for more than two decades, according to The Hill.