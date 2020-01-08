“Over the next few days, it will be hard to escape footage of huge crowds gathering in Iranian cities to mourn the death of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a U.S. drone strike. For anyone watching, I have one piece of advice: Don’t take what you’re seeing at face value,” Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad offered.

“The media in the Islamic Republic is heavily controlled. Public gatherings are allowed only if they are pro-regime. Critics are jailed or shot. (Even I, living outside the country, have received a death threaton Iranian national TV for my coverage of Soleimani’s killing.) So it’s not hard to use all the tools and resources of the state to stage a funeral,” Alinejad explained. “I have more than 4 million followers on various social media networks, and I have received thousands of messages, voice mails and videos from Iranians in cities such as Shiraz, Isfahan, Tehran and even Ahvaz, who are happy about Soleimani’s death. Some complain of the pressure to attend services for him.”

“There are many Iranian voices who think Soleimani was a war criminal, but Western journalists rarely reach out to them,” the Iranian journalist added.

Here were some of the reactions to Moore online:

“Probably not, but if anything happened to the leader of North Korea I bet there will be just as many ‘mourners’. I wonder why.” “Is there any politician for which we would publicly mourn hysterically like these grief-stricken North Koreans.” “Depends on if we had guns to our heads like they do.” “You’re one sick puppy, [Michael Moore]!”

Over the weekend, Moore made a “personal appeal” to Iranian leadership to spare the United States and allow him and fellow progressives to work out a peace deal.

“I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully,” Moore tweeted Saturday.

“In the announcement of his appeal to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the self-promotional Moore pointed followers to his podcast, ‘Rumble with Michael Moore,’” The Daily Wire noted.

