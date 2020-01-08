PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are moving out of the UK in a “step back” from royal duties and plan to pay for themselves, Buckingham Palace confirmed today.

The pair are set to quit as senior royals and split their time between Britain and North America – with Canada expected to be their second home.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to split their time between the UK and abroad, the palace confirmsCredit: Getty – Contributor

Meghan visited the Dorfman Theatre in London todayCredit: BackGrid

The couple plan to be “financially independent” and move away from their current senior roles in the Royal Family – but will still support the Queen.

A statement this evening said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

The couple released a statement confirming they will no longer be in the UK full timeCredit: Buckingham Palace

It comes after The Sun revealed they were due to discuss plans to move abroad, and Meghan today visited The National’s Dorfman Theatre in London.

The couple had reportedly told close friends they want to spend some of the next two months working out of Canada after a six-week trial holiday over Christmas and New Year was deemed highly successful.

Friends of the couple in Canada and the US are supportive of the move, which they say comes after the couple have been sidelined by the monarchy.

Pals argued it has become clear to the couple that the monarchy is moving towards a future focused on Prince Charles and Prince William.

One said: “They are back to work. They have nothing to hide and have got so much good work to do.

“But it has been made very clear by the institution that the Sussexes are not central to the future plan.

“Just look at the picture released last week of the Queen with the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and George.”

Yesterday, as they returned to duties, the smiling couple held hands as they greeted well-wishers and met staff at Canada House.

They laughed and joked around, visibly relaxed after their break at a rented $14.1million home in Vancouver Island.

During their time off, the couple missed the Queen’s traditional pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the gathering of royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

They posted a Christmas card with an unseen picture of growing Archie online while on their break.

Canada has always held a special place for the pair – it was where they secretly dated for five months before revealing their relationship.

In March, they attended a Commonwealth Day event at Canada House celebrating Canadian culture with expats from the country in the UK.

And Harry held his Invictus Games for wounded soldiers in the Canadian city of Toronto in 2017, while the couple made their first public appearance watching a wheelchair tennis game.

In a growing sign of the importance of the country to the couple, their first official duty on their return to work was a visit to Canada House today to meet the High Commissioner Janice Charette.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes hoped to “thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada”.

The couple had intended to move to South Africa for up to six months a year. But that plan was scuppered for logistical reasons.

The Sussexes have just returned from Canada after a six-week holiday over Christmas and New Year which was deemed highly successfulCredit: SUSSEX ROYALS

Friends say they took a ‘genuine break’ during their time away but now they are ready to return to workCredit: Twitter

However sources claim the couple are considering the move after feeling sidelined by the monarchyCredit: PA:Press Association

Friends also say ‘it has been made very clear by the institution that the Sussexes are not central to the future plan’Credit: Splash News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Canada House in London to officially thank Canadians for their hospitality